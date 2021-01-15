Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 568.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 631,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after acquiring an additional 536,678 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $93,939,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 21.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,757,000 after acquiring an additional 424,781 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Synopsys by 21.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after acquiring an additional 315,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 12.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,565,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.36.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $257.91. 562,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,319. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.61. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $264.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,156,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

