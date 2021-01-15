GenWealth Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

GenWealth Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,446.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKF traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $116.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,357. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.64. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $117.74.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

