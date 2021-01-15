Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys 5,290 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 2.1% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,221,373 shares of company stock worth $2,225,116,182 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.98. 6,437,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,532,209. The company has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 81.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

