Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Shares of FTS stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.96. 357,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,840. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Fortis by 42.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,540 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Fortis by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,454,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,665,000 after purchasing an additional 590,265 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Fortis by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,828,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,735,000 after purchasing an additional 309,283 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Fortis by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 566,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,379,000 after purchasing an additional 291,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,182,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,774,000 after buying an additional 226,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

