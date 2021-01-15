Charles Schwab Trust Co Makes New $466,000 Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,174 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $3.59 on Thursday, reaching $208.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,297,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,139. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.04. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $155.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.26.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

