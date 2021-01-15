Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading Up 5.3%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s stock price was up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.02 and last traded at $52.58. Approximately 679,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 624,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VCYT shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average of $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -83.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,021,770.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Ho sold 13,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $624,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,494 shares of company stock worth $3,837,519 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,018,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,977 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Veracyte by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,681,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,579,000 after buying an additional 1,383,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,130,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,691,000 after buying an additional 519,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Veracyte by 364.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 156,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,986,000.

Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

