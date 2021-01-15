BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Up 184.7% in December

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 184.7% from the December 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRA. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000.

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.70. 853,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,834. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

