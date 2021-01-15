Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 127 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. AXA S.A. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in MercadoLibre by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,335.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $54.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,852.53. The stock had a trading volume of 546,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,718. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $1,889.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,643.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1,277.00. The stock has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,577.59 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.96) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.