First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the December 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAM. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 48.0% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 9.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 20.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 83,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FAM traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.57. 41,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,024. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

