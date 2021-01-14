GenWealth Group Inc. Purchases 608 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for about 1.3% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 29.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $611,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

SSO stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.47. 1,112,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,000. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $32.41 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.92.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

