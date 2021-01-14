GenWealth Group Inc. Buys 35,016 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 459,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,016 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 9.1% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $27,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 458.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $61.63. 522,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,452. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.66.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

