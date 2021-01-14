Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Position Increased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $29,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total value of $1,745,301.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,585,642.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,621. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.21.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $291.12. 557,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,448. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.93. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $293.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

