Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Invests $525,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,185 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.93.

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,856.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PHM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.42. 2,295,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,814. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.21.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.