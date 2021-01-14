Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 21,652 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,652 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $26,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.46.

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $263,987.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,565.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $7,376,998 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $161.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

