Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Acquires 425 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $38.91. 10,228,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,801,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $39.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.19.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

