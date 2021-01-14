Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Grows Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,955 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1,150.0% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $14.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.07.

DVN traded up $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $20.28. 12,635,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,760,799. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

