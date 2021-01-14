Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $3.24 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,858 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises about 0.8% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,501,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,074,959. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $65.61. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.36, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

