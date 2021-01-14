Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 411,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $23,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 378,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,617,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,627 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 181.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 68,521 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 49.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $105,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.46.

PEG stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $57.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,216. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

