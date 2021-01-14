Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from $23.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Aritzia alerts:

ATZAF stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.