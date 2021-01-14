PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

PNNT has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Compass Point raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

PNNT traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 569,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,307. The company has a market capitalization of $342.60 million, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.63. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $6.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 9,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $42,420.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

