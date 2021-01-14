Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts predict that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) will announce $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridge Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.72. Bridge Bancorp also posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bridge Bancorp.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.05%.

BDGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Bridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Mgs Partners, Llc purchased 21,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $460,229.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 359,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,784.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $37,158.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 23,992 shares of company stock worth $520,066. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDGE. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 13.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 47.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 20,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDGE stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.52. 104,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,351. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $543.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.14. Bridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $33.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Bridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.07%.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

