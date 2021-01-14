Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (BIT:G) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (BIT:G) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €14.94 ($17.58).

A number of research firms have weighed in on G. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. has a 52 week low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 52 week high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

