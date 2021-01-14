Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) was down 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 2,752,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 4,547,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 182.96% and a negative return on equity of 415.54%. The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Senmiao Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services.

