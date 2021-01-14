The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.02

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 37686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The Michaels Companies’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 488.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 60,781 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in The Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP boosted its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 142.7% in the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 450,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 264,600 shares in the last quarter.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

