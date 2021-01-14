Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Hits New 12-Month High at $172.12

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $172.12 and last traded at $171.70, with a volume of 1466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.78 and its 200-day moving average is $146.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

In other news, Director David G. Nord sold 24,847 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $3,589,149.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 211,590 shares in the company, valued at $30,564,175.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $490,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,341.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,944 shares of company stock worth $10,188,737. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Hubbell during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 397.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

