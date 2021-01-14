China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Shares Down 9.6%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s share price was down 9.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 11,057,817 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 18,636,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 523.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,770 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.45% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.