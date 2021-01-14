Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.90

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 450431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rimini Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.41.

In related news, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 17,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $91,667.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,410.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stanley Mbugua sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $41,597.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $492.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,531 shares of company stock worth $325,265 over the last quarter. Insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 151.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 110.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 51.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rimini Street Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.