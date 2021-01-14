CyberVein (CVT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.39 Million

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. CyberVein has a market cap of $110.91 million and $5.39 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberVein token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CyberVein has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CVT is a token. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

CyberVein can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

