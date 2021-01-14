iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,402,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,025,291. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $75.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

