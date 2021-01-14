Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,370,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244,781 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.4% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $48,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 477.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,576,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,892 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 204.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 558,480 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 101.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 868,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,188,000 after purchasing an additional 438,414 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 898,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,149,000 after purchasing an additional 332,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,664,000.

IQLT stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.56. The company had a trading volume of 677,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,149. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $36.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.53.

