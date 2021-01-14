Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Decreases By 76.5%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:MTSFY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.23. The stock had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 648. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $84.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.26.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
