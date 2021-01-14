Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Decreases By 76.5%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:MTSFY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.23. The stock had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 648. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $84.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.26.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

