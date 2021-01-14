Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Short Interest Down 77.3% in December

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter worth $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

NYSE NXN traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,388. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.