Short Interest in Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Drops By 78.4%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the December 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SSDOY traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.13. 11,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Shiseido has a 1-year low of $46.66 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.24.
Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shiseido will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
About Shiseido
Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.
