Short Interest in Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Drops By 78.4%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the December 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SSDOY traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.13. 11,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Shiseido has a 1-year low of $46.66 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.24.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shiseido will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Shiseido from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shiseido from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shiseido has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

