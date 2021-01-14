Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 461,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 29,920 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $34,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

NASDAQ MU traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.30. 17,470,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,337,387. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $84.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,187,906. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

