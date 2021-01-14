iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 293.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,514,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129,447 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $96,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555,694 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,465 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,621 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 797,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,923,000 after purchasing an additional 586,716 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,015.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 430,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,415,000 after purchasing an additional 391,637 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $63.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,784,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.49. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $64.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.