Professional Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.5% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,098 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,154,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,034,000 after purchasing an additional 410,695 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,546,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,926,000 after purchasing an additional 176,336 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,945,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,594,000 after purchasing an additional 405,326 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,806,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,578,000 after buying an additional 248,345 shares during the last quarter.

VEU traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $61.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,050,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,479. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.05.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

