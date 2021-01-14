Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 112,761 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,589,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 112,761 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 0.9% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $83,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $511,715,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $279,058,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after buying an additional 3,343,311 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 37.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $313,381,000 after buying an additional 1,849,897 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after buying an additional 1,554,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.58. 18,741,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,984,521. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $226.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

