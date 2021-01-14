Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 301,549 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,549 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $52,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 496.0% during the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.01. The company had a trading volume of 26,329,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,637,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average of $51.36. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $82.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

