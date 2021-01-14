Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Raises Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Gentex by 11.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth about $1,505,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $35.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,657. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Gentex’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Insiders have sold 12,735 shares of company stock valued at $376,335 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

