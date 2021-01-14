Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKH. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

BKH traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $61.23. 280,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,923. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKH. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.78.

In other Black Hills news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,340.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

