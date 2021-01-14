Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Acquires 2,525 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,252 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIO. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,389,258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 47,365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 49.4% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 519,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 171,900 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $2,464,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 440,018 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,453 shares during the last quarter.

In other Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund news, Director William R. Hutchinson sold 7,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $37,830.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 65,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $324,368.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,160 shares of company stock worth $2,076,247 over the last three months.

NYSE HIO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.95. 413,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,521. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

