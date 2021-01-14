Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 535.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Village Super Market by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Village Super Market by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Village Super Market by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Village Super Market by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 23,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,397. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $490.14 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

In other Village Super Market news, Director Kevin Begley sold 9,650 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $219,730.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,551.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 11,878 shares of company stock valued at $271,062 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

