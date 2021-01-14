Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Sells 3,153 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.2% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $29,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 98,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.35 on Thursday, reaching $244.12. The stock had a trading volume of 931,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,656. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.20. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $245.59.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

