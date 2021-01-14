$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. Fastenal reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fastenal.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $158,865. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 10.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,985,000 after acquiring an additional 366,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fastenal by 51.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,203,000 after buying an additional 1,305,165 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fastenal by 27.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,271,000 after buying an additional 812,811 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 5.4% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,324,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,918,000 after buying an additional 169,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,645,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,315,000 after buying an additional 91,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.32. 2,021,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,462. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.