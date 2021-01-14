PolySwarm (NCT) Hits Market Cap of $4.36 Million

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $23,195.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00046276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.01 or 0.00377545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00038143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,563.53 or 0.04015286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012941 BTC.

About PolySwarm

NCT is a token. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NCTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.