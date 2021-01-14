Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 638,247 shares of company stock valued at $335,292,138 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $534.92.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $6.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $500.86. 3,666,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,400. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $221.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.72.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

