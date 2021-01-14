Numeraire Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Numeraire has a total market cap of $125.68 million and $10.50 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Numeraire has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for about $28.14 or 0.00071895 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00046276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.01 or 0.00377545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00038143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,563.53 or 0.04015286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012941 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,974,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,465,630 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

