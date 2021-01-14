GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, September 18th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth $2,025,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,357,000 after purchasing an additional 507,472 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 110.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,326,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,652. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $95.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 61.51%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

