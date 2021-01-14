Access Financial Services Inc. Trims Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Access Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,951 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. NetApp accounts for about 1.1% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,227,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $448,374,000 after purchasing an additional 291,147 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 25,386.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,900,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $83,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,809,000 after acquiring an additional 430,271 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,349,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,159,000 after acquiring an additional 173,253 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,204,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,787,000 after purchasing an additional 273,777 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.84. 927,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,980. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $67.63.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cross Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.15.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

