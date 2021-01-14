Access Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Access Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,402 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $153,279,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $85,708,000. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,092,000 after acquiring an additional 376,725 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,272,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,194,626. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $200.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

